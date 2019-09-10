Where to watch, how to follow, Saturday’s Kentucky football game vs. Florida

UK football wide receiver Ahmad Wagner has a special talent Kentucky Kentucky wide receiver Ahmad Wagner talks about his ability to draw defensive pass interference penalties after UK’s 38-24 win over Toledo at Kroger Field. Wagner also made his first career catch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky Kentucky wide receiver Ahmad Wagner talks about his ability to draw defensive pass interference penalties after UK’s 38-24 win over Toledo at Kroger Field. Wagner also made his first career catch.

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s NCAA college football game between Kentucky and No. 9 Florida:

Game time is 7 p.m. Saturday at Kroger Field (capacity 61,000) in Lexington, Ky.

Television

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Steve Levy; analysis, Brian Griese and Todd McShay; sideline, Molly McGrath

Where to find ESPN:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 28

DISH Network: Channel 140

DirecTV: Channel 206

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 202, Sirius Channel 78, Internet Channel 964.

UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider

Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @joshmooreHL; @BenRoberstHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Florida roster: Click here

The Kentucky depth chart: Click here

The Florida depth chart: Click here

How the Wildcats and Gators match up: Click here

One-minute game preview: Click here

For comprehensive post-game coverage: Kentucky.com

