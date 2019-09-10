Mark Story
Where to watch, how to follow, Saturday’s Kentucky football game vs. Florida
UK football wide receiver Ahmad Wagner has a special talent
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s NCAA college football game between Kentucky and No. 9 Florida:
Game time is 7 p.m. Saturday at Kroger Field (capacity 61,000) in Lexington, Ky.
Television
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Play-by-play, Steve Levy; analysis, Brian Griese and Todd McShay; sideline, Molly McGrath
Where to find ESPN:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 28
DISH Network: Channel 140
DirecTV: Channel 206
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite Radio: XM Channel 202, Sirius Channel 78, Internet Channel 964.
UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider
Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @joshmooreHL; @BenRoberstHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Florida roster: Click here
The Kentucky depth chart: Click here
The Florida depth chart: Click here
How the Wildcats and Gators match up: Click here
One-minute game preview: Click here
For comprehensive post-game coverage: Kentucky.com
Comments