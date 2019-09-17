Mark Story
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game at Mississippi State
Kentucky QB Sawyer Smith: ‘We’re going to win a lot of games this year’
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s college football game between Kentucky and Mississippi State:
Game time is 4 p.m. (EDT) Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium (capacity 61,337) in Starkville, Miss.
Television
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: Play-by-play, Taylor Zarzour; analysis, Matt Stinchcomb; sideline, Alyssa Lang
Where to find the SEC Network:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 516
DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)
DirecTV: Channel 611
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite Radio: XM Channel 192, Sirius Channel 106, Internet Channel 963
UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider
Twitter: @johnclayiv; @joshmooreHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Mississippi State roster: Click here
The Kentucky depth chart: Click here
The Mississippi State depth chart: Click here
One-minute game preview: Click here
For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
Comments