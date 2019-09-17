Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game at Mississippi State

Kentucky QB Sawyer Smith: ‘We’re going to win a lot of games this year’ Kentucky football quarterback Sawyer Smith talks to the media after the Wildcats’ 29-21 loss to Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Smith threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky football quarterback Sawyer Smith talks to the media after the Wildcats’ 29-21 loss to Florida on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Smith threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions.

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s college football game between Kentucky and Mississippi State:

Game time is 4 p.m. (EDT) Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium (capacity 61,337) in Starkville, Miss.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Taylor Zarzour; analysis, Matt Stinchcomb; sideline, Alyssa Lang

Where to find the SEC Network:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)

DirecTV: Channel 611

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 192, Sirius Channel 106, Internet Channel 963

UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider

Twitter: @johnclayiv; @joshmooreHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Mississippi State roster: Click here

The Kentucky depth chart: Click here

The Mississippi State depth chart: Click here

One-minute game preview: Click here

For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com

