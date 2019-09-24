Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game at South Carolina

Mark Stoops calls South Carolina the best 1-3 team in the country Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks to the media on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, about Saturday’s game against the South Carolina Gamecocks. UK is 2-2 on the season, including 0-2 in the SEC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks to the media on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, about Saturday’s game against the South Carolina Gamecocks. UK is 2-2 on the season, including 0-2 in the SEC.

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s college football game between Kentucky and South Carolina:

Game time is 7:30 p.m. (EDT) Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium (capacity 80,250) in Columbia, S.C.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Jordan Rodgers; sideline, Cole Cubelic

Where to find the SEC Network:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)

DirecTV: Channel 611

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 203, Sirius Channel 113, Internet Channel 966

UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider

Twitter: @johnclayiv; @joshmooreHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The South Carolina roster: Click here

The Kentucky depth chart: Click here

The South Carolina depth chart: Click here

How the Wildcats and Gamecocks match up: Click here

One-minute game preview: Click here

The favorite: Click here

For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com

