Fan poll: Who should Kentucky start at quarterback vs. Arkansas?

SHARE COPY LINK

The 2019 Kentucky Wildcats football team (2-3) needs four more wins to become bowl-eligible for a fourth straight season.

It seems apparent that Coach Mark Stoops’ Cats will have to get substantially improved quarterback play over what they have gotten from a physically beaten up Sawyer Smith in losses at Mississippi State and South Carolina to achieve that goal.

Coming off an open date, Kentucky will resume its football season Saturday, Oct. 12, against Arkansas at Kroger Field.

At quarterback, should UK stay with Smith? Give inexperienced backups Walker Wood or Amani Gilmore a shot?

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Or should Kentucky make wide receiver Lynn Bowden — a high school quarterback — into an emergency QB? Heck, should the UK brain trust even consider using a smash-mouth version of the Wildcat formation and try linebacker Kash Daniel — also a high school quarterback — at QB?

If it were your call, who would get the start at quarterback this week for Kentucky? Cast your vote below:

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories. Click to subscribe