Mark Story
Fan poll: Which of UK football’s SEC East foes do you most enjoy beating?
On Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats football team will try to shock the world with a road upset of No. 10 Georgia at Sanford Stadium.
Coach Mark Stoops’ Cats will also be bidding to end a nine-game losing streak vs. the Bulldogs. UK has not beaten the Dawgs in football since Rich Brooks, Randall Cobb, Derrick Locke and Co. surprised Georgia 34-27 in Athens in 2009.
The poll question this week for Kentucky fans is: Of UK football’s six SEC East foes — Florida, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee or Vanderbilt — which one do you most enjoy beating?
