Fan poll: Which of UK football’s SEC East foes do you most enjoy beating?

SHARE COPY LINK

On Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats football team will try to shock the world with a road upset of No. 10 Georgia at Sanford Stadium.

Coach Mark Stoops’ Cats will also be bidding to end a nine-game losing streak vs. the Bulldogs. UK has not beaten the Dawgs in football since Rich Brooks, Randall Cobb, Derrick Locke and Co. surprised Georgia 34-27 in Athens in 2009.

The poll question this week for Kentucky fans is: Of UK football’s six SEC East foes — Florida, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee or Vanderbilt — which one do you most enjoy beating?

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories. Click to subscribe