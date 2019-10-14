Mark Story

Fan poll: Which of UK football’s SEC East foes do you most enjoy beating?

On Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats football team will try to shock the world with a road upset of No. 10 Georgia at Sanford Stadium.

Coach Mark Stoops’ Cats will also be bidding to end a nine-game losing streak vs. the Bulldogs. UK has not beaten the Dawgs in football since Rich Brooks, Randall Cobb, Derrick Locke and Co. surprised Georgia 34-27 in Athens in 2009.

The poll question this week for Kentucky fans is: Of UK football’s six SEC East foes — Florida, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee or Vanderbilt — which one do you most enjoy beating?

Mark Story
Mark Story has worked in the Lexington Herald-Leader sports department since Aug. 27, 1990, and has been a Herald-Leader sports columnist since 2001. I have covered every Kentucky-Louisville football game since 1994, every UK-U of L basketball game but three since 1996-97 and every Kentucky Derby since 1994.
