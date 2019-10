Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game at Georgia

SHARE COPY LINK

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s college football game between Kentucky and Georgia:

Game time is 6 p.m. (EDT) Saturday at Sanford Stadium (capacity 92,746) in Athens, Ga.

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Jason Benetti; analysis, Rod Gilmore; sideline, Quint Kessenich

Where to find ESPN:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 28

DISH Network: Channel 140

DirecTV: Channel 206

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 387

UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider

Twitter: @johnclayiv; @joshmooreHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

