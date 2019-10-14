Mark Story
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game at Georgia
Game time is 6 p.m. (EDT) Saturday at Sanford Stadium (capacity 92,746) in Athens, Ga.
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Play-by-play, Jason Benetti; analysis, Rod Gilmore; sideline, Quint Kessenich
Where to find ESPN:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 28
DISH Network: Channel 140
DirecTV: Channel 206
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite Radio: XM Channel 387
UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider
Twitter: @johnclayiv; @joshmooreHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
