Mark Story
Where to watch, how to follow the Kentucky men’s basketball Blue-White Game
Where to watch, how to follow Friday’s Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball Blue-White Game:
Tip-off is 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena (capacity 20,545) in downtown Lexington.
Television
Network: SEC Network
Where to find the SEC Network:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 516
DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)
DirecTV: Channel 611
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1
Announcers: Play-by-play, Darren Headrick; analysis, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
For full postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
