Fan poll: Who do you consider Kentucky’s biggest men’s basketball rival?

If you are among those who feel that rivalries are the best thing about college sports, you are wildly fortunate if you are a Kentucky Wildcats basketball fan.

The UK basketball program is awash with rivals.

In the days leading up to the unofficial tip-off of the season for John Calipari and the 2019-20 Wildcats with Sunday’s exhibition game against defending NAIA Division I national champion Georgetown College, we are offering UK fans a chance to register their opinions on a perennial question:

Who do you consider Kentucky’s biggest men’s basketball rival?

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories. Click to subscribe