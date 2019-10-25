Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game vs. Missouri

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s college football game between Kentucky (3-4, 1-4 SEC) and Missouri (5-2, 2-1 SEC):

Game time is 7:30 p.m. (EDT) Saturday at Kroger Field (capacity 61,000) on the campus of the University of Kentucky.

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Jordan Rodgers; sideline, Cole Cubelic

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Where to find the SEC Network:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)

DirecTV: Channel 611

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius 137, Internet 961

UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel

Internet

Live updates: Follow along with our writers at the game on Kentucky.com.

Live streaming: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @markcstory; @joshmooreHL; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Missouri roster: Click here

The Kentucky depth chart: Click here

The Missouri depth chart: Click here

How the Wildcats and Tigers match up: Click here

One-minute game preview: Click here

The favorite: Click here

For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories. Click to subscribe