Mark Story
Where to watch, how to follow, the Kentucky basketball exhibition with Georgetown
Where to watch and how to follow Sunday’s men’s college basketball exhibition game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgetown College Tigers:
Game time is 5 p.m. at Rupp Arena (capacity 20,545) in downtown Lexington, Ky.
Television
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Jimmy Dykes.
Where to find the SEC Network:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 516
DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)
DirecTV: Channel 611
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live updates: Follow along with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can livestream the game online at ncaa.com.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Georgetown College roster: Click here
Kentucky vs. Georgetown College series history: Click here
For full postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
