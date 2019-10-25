Where to watch, how to follow, the Kentucky basketball exhibition with Georgetown

Where to watch and how to follow Sunday’s men’s college basketball exhibition game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgetown College Tigers:

Game time is 5 p.m. at Rupp Arena (capacity 20,545) in downtown Lexington, Ky.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Jimmy Dykes.

Where to find the SEC Network:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)

DirecTV: Channel 611

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live updates: Follow along with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can livestream the game online at ncaa.com.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Georgetown College roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Georgetown College series history: Click here

For full postgame coverage: Kentucky.com

