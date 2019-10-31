Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow, the Kentucky basketball exhibition with Kentucky State

Where to watch and how to follow Friday’s men’s college basketball exhibition game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kentucky State Thorobreds:

Game time is 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena (capacity 20,545) in downtown Lexington, Ky.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Mike Morgan; analysis, Mark Wise.

Where to find the SEC Network:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)

DirecTV: Channel 611

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live updates: Follow along with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live streaming: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Kentucky State roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Kentucky State series history: Click here

For full postgame coverage: Kentucky.com

