Mark Story
Where to watch, how to follow, the Kentucky basketball exhibition with Kentucky State
Where to watch and how to follow Friday’s men’s college basketball exhibition game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kentucky State Thorobreds:
Game time is 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena (capacity 20,545) in downtown Lexington, Ky.
Television
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: Play-by-play, Mike Morgan; analysis, Mark Wise.
Where to find the SEC Network:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 516
DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)
DirecTV: Channel 611
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live updates: Follow along with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live streaming: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Kentucky State roster: Click here
Kentucky vs. Kentucky State series history: Click here
For full postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
