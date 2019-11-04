Mark Story
Where to watch, how to follow No. 2 Kentucky’s basketball game with No. 1 Michigan St.
Where to watch and how to follow Tuesday’s NCAA men’s college basketball game between the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats and the No. 1 Michigan State Spartans in the State Farm Champions Classic:
Game time is around 9:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden (capacity 19,812 for basketball) in New York City.
Television
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Play-by-play, Dan Shulman; analysis, Dick Vitale, sideline, Holly Rowe
Where to find ESPN:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 28
DISH Network: Channel 140
DirecTV: Channel 206
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite Radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 119, Internet Channel 961
UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
The line: Michigan State is favored by two points.
