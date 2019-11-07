Mark Story
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game with Tennessee
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s college football game between Kentucky (4-4, 2-4 SEC) and Tennessee (4-5, 2-3 SEC):
Game time is 7:30 p.m. (EDT) Saturday at Kroger Field (capacity 61,000) on the campus of the University of Kentucky.
Television
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Jordan Rodgers; sideline, Cole Cubelic
Where to find the SEC Network:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 516
DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)
DirecTV: Channel 611
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite Radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius 133, Internet 961
UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider
Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @joshmooreHL; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.
