Where to watch, how to follow Friday’s Kentucky basketball game with Eastern Kentucky
Where to watch and how to follow Friday’s NCAA men’s college basketball game between the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-0):
Game time is 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena (capacity 20,545) in downtown Lexington, Ky.
Television
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Andy Kennedy
Where to find the SEC Network:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 516
DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)
DirecTV: Channel 611
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite Radio: XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 136, Internet Channel 962
UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Eastern Kentucky roster: Click here
Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky series history: Click here
The line: Click here
For full postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
