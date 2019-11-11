Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s Kentucky basketball game with Evansville

Where to watch and how to follow Friday’s NCAA men’s college basketball game between the No. 1 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) and the Evansville Purple Aces (1-0):

Game time is 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena (capacity 20,545) in downtown Lexington, Ky.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Paul Sunderland; analysis, Andy Kennedy

Where to find the SEC Network:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)

DirecTV: Channel 611

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 134, Internet Channel 961

UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

Kentucky vs. Evansville series history: First meeting

