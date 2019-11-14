How Kentucky and Vanderbilt match up — with a game prediction

How Kentucky (4-5, 2-5 SEC) and Vanderbilt (2-7, 1-5 SEC) match up at each position — with a game prediction:

Quarterbacks

Kentucky wide receiver-turned-quarterback Lynn Bowden ran for 114 yards on 26 carries in last week’s 17-13 loss to Tennessee — but the Volunteers held the 6-foot-1, 206-pound junior to 21 yards on 11 carries after halftime. With Bowden unable to generate a passing attack (4-of-7 for 25 yards) vs. UT, many Kentucky fans are now calling for the return of pocket-passing Sawyer Smith. For Mark Stoops, the dilemma is the UK team has played better overall since Bowden was inserted at QB. Like Kentucky, Vanderbilt has used three different starting QBs in 2019. Ball State graduate transfer Riley Neal (1,193 yards passing on 58.6% completions with six touchdown throws vs. four interceptions) has made the most starts. A concussion kept Neal out of last week’s 56-0 VU loss at Florida, but Commodores Coach Derek Mason said Neal would be back against UK.

Advantage: Kentucky

Running backs

Kentucky redshirt freshman Christopher Rodriguez ran for a career-high 81 yards on 12 carries vs. Tennessee. Redshirt freshman Kavosiey Smoke had run for only 45 yards combined in UK’s four games prior to Tennessee but the 5-9, 220-pound Wetumpka, Ala., product produced 58 yards on eight rushing attempts vs. the Vols. Vanderbilt’s Ke’Shawn Vaughn is one of the most talented running backs in the SEC. A transfer from Illinois, Vaughn is fifth in the league in rushing (818 yards, six touchdowns) and second on the Vandy team in receiving (24 catches, 248 yards, one TD). A Nashville product, Vaughn missed Vanderbilt’s 14-7 loss at Kentucky last season due to injury.

Advantage: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn (5) is a major threat on the ground (818 rushing yards) and through the air (24 receptions). DONN RODENROTH The Telegraph (Macon, Ga.)

Wide receivers

With Kentucky essentially running the option since Lynn Bowden was installed at QB four games ago, the UK wideouts have largely become down-field blockers. Junior Josh Ali (one catch for 12 yards) and redshirt sophomore slot receiver Clevan Thomas (one catch, 8 yards) were the only wideouts with receptions vs. UT. Vanderbilt senior Kalija Lipscomb had 87 catches last season and was a preseason All-SEC First Team choice by Phil Steele. However, with the Vandy QB position in flux, Lipscomb so far this year has only 33 receptions for 381 yards and two TDs. He’s still dangerous, though.

Advantage: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb (with ball) caught five passes but for only 28 yards last season in the Commodores’ 14-7 loss to Kentucky. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Tight ends

Kentucky’s Justin Rigg caught a pass for a 5-yard gain against Tennessee but it was a pass he didn’t get a chance to catch that will haunt UK fans. Rigg was behind the UT defense in the second quarter for what seemed a likely touchdown. Instead, the play yielded a Volunteers interception when Lynn Bowden under threw Rigg. Vanderbilt’s Jared Pinkney caught 50 passes in 2018 but so far the 6-4, 260-pound redshirt senior has only 15 catches for 157 yards.

Advantage: Vanderbilt

Offensive line

A season ago, Luke Fortner and Mason Wolfe were Kentucky’s backup guards. Both were in the game, though, as UK ran the ball 12 straight times on what became the game-winning TD drive in last year’s victory over Vandy. This year, Fortner is the starting right guard with Wolfe his backup. Vanderbilt senior left guard Saige Young was a high school teammate of UK center Drake Jackson at Woodford County. The 6-4, 305-pound Young has started 20 career games for Vandy.

Advantage: Kentucky

Kentucky’s Luke Fortner (No. 79) has been the starter at right guard in 2019 after serving as a contributing reserve in 2018. Brian Simms Brian Simms

Defensive line

Kentucky nose guard Quinton Bohanna made the game-altering play in last season’s win over Vandy. In a 7-7 tie, the Commodores went for it on fourth-and-2 from the UK 17-yard-line. Bohanna forced a fumble, then recovered it. On the ensuing drive, Benny Snell scored the game-winning TD. Last week, UK backup nose guard Marquan McCall recovered a Tennessee fumble that gave Kentucky a shot to win the game. Vanderbilt end Dayo Odeyingbo leads the Commodores with six tackles for loss. He had a QB hurry vs. UK in 2018.

Advantage: Kentucky

Linebackers

Kentucky MLB Kash Daniel led the UK defense in last season’s tense victory over Vanderbilt with 10 tackles, plus a TFL. Vandy OLB Andre Mintze leads the Commodores this season with four QB sacks. ILB Dimitri Moore is fourth in the SEC with 71 tackles.

Advantage: Kentucky

Defensive backs

Kentucky strong safety Jordan Griffin was the Wildcats’ leading tackler in the loss to Tennessee with four. Four different UK DBs had pass breakups vs. UT. Vanderbilt safety Tae Daley has three interceptions and is 17th in the SEC in tackles (47). While UK is second in the SEC in pass defense (allowing 184.1 yards a game), Vandy is 13th (268.8).

Advantage: Kentucky

Special teams

Kentucky’s Josh Paschal set up a Wildcats TD last week with a blocked punt. Punter Max Duffy is second in the SEC (48.6 yards a kick) and has stopped 21 of 41 punts inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. UK’s place-kicking woes continued last week when Chance Poore (4-of-8 field goals with a long of 46) had a PAT blocked. Vanderbilt PK Ryley Guay has hit on seven of nine field goals with a long of 46. Punter Harrison Smith is averaging 44.1 yards a kick. Returner Justice Shelton-Mosley, a graduate transfer from Harvard, is sixth in the SEC in punt returns (10.8 yards average) and eighth in kickoff returns (18.1).

Advantage: Even

Kentucky’s Josh Paschal (4) blocked a punt by Tennessee’s Paxton Brooks. It set up a UK touchdown in the Wildcats’ 17-13 loss to UT last week. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Prediction

Kentucky 23, Vanderbilt 16.