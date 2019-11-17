Where to watch, how to follow Monday’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Utah Valley

Where to watch and how to follow Monday’s NCAA men’s college basketball game between the Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) and the Utah Valley Wolverines (3-1).

Game time is 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena (capacity 20,545) in downtown Lexington, Ky.

Television

Network: ESPN2

Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Jimmy Dykes

Where to find ESPN2:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 27

DISH Network: Channel 143

DirecTV: Channel 209

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 134, Internet Channel 961

UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

