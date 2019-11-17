Mark Story
Where to watch, how to follow Monday’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Utah Valley
Where to watch and how to follow Monday’s NCAA men’s college basketball game between the Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) and the Utah Valley Wolverines (3-1).
Game time is 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena (capacity 20,545) in downtown Lexington, Ky.
Television
Network: ESPN2
Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Jimmy Dykes
Where to find ESPN2:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 27
DISH Network: Channel 143
DirecTV: Channel 209
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite Radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 134, Internet Channel 961
UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Utah Valley roster: Click here
Kentucky vs. Utah Valley series history: Click here
The line: Click here
For full postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
