Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow the Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. Richmond

Where to watch, how to follow, Sunday’s men’s basketball game between No. 10 Kentucky (1-0) and Richmond (1-0):

Game time is 1 p.m. at Rupp Arena (normal capacity 20,545 but crowds capped at 15 percent, some 3,075, in 2020-21 due to the coronavirus) in downtown Lexington, Ky.

Television

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Dan Shulman; analysis, Jimmy Dykes

Where to find ESPN:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 28

DISH Network: Channel 140

DirecTV: Channel 206

U-verse: Channel 1602

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here

Satellite radio: XM Channel 84; Sirius Channel 84; Internet Channel 84

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Richmond roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Richmond series history: First meeting

Learn more about Richmond: Click here

For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com

Mark Story
Mark Story has worked in the Lexington Herald-Leader sports department since Aug. 27, 1990, and has been a Herald-Leader sports columnist since 2001. I have covered every Kentucky-Louisville football game since 1994, every UK-U of L basketball game but three since 1996-97 and every Kentucky Derby since 1994. Support my work with a digital subscription
