Mark Story
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game at No. 6 Florida
Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s college football game between Kentucky (3-5 SEC) and No. 6 Florida (6-1 SEC):
Game time is noon (EST) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (normal capacity at “The Swamp” is 88,548 but crowds are limited to 20 percent in 2020 — around 17,000 — because of the coronavirus) on the campus of the University of Florida.
Television
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Play-by-play, Mark Jones; analysis, Dusty Dvoracek; sideline, Marty Smith
Where to find ESPN:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 28
DISH Network: Channel 140
DirecTV: Channel 206
U-verse: Channel 1602
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1
Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here
Satellite Radio: XM Channel 380; Sirius Channel 138; Internet Channel 970
UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @JoshMooreHL; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Florida roster: Click here
The Kentucky depth chart: Click here
The Florida depth chart: Click here
How Kentucky and Florida match up: Click here
One-minute game preview: Click here
The odds: Florida is favored by 23.5 points
For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
Comments