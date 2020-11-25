Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game at No. 6 Florida

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s college football game between Kentucky (3-5 SEC) and No. 6 Florida (6-1 SEC):

Game time is noon (EST) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (normal capacity at “The Swamp” is 88,548 but crowds are limited to 20 percent in 2020 — around 17,000 — because of the coronavirus) on the campus of the University of Florida.

Television

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Mark Jones; analysis, Dusty Dvoracek; sideline, Marty Smith

Where to find ESPN:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 28

DISH Network: Channel 140

DirecTV: Channel 206

U-verse: Channel 1602

BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 380; Sirius Channel 138; Internet Channel 970

UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @JoshMooreHL; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Florida roster: Click here

The Kentucky depth chart: Click here

The Florida depth chart: Click here

How Kentucky and Florida match up: Click here

One-minute game preview: Click here

The odds: Florida is favored by 23.5 points

For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
Profile Image of Mark Story
Mark Story
Mark Story has worked in the Lexington Herald-Leader sports department since Aug. 27, 1990, and has been a Herald-Leader sports columnist since 2001. I have covered every Kentucky-Louisville football game since 1994, every UK-U of L basketball game but three since 1996-97 and every Kentucky Derby since 1994. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

About Mark Story

Mark Story

@markcstory

I am a native Kentuckian, a graduate of North Hardin High School (Radcliff) and the University of Kentucky. I came to the Herald-Leader in the glamorous position of agate clerk on Aug. 27, 1990. Since that time, I’ve worked as small-college beat reporter, sports enterprise/investigative reporter and, since August, 2001, as a full-time sports columnist.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service