Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game at No. 6 Florida

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s college football game between Kentucky (3-5 SEC) and No. 6 Florida (6-1 SEC):

Game time is noon (EST) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (normal capacity at “The Swamp” is 88,548 but crowds are limited to 20 percent in 2020 — around 17,000 — because of the coronavirus) on the campus of the University of Florida.

Television

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Mark Jones; analysis, Dusty Dvoracek; sideline, Marty Smith

Where to find ESPN:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 28

DISH Network: Channel 140

DirecTV: Channel 206

U-verse: Channel 1602

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 380; Sirius Channel 138; Internet Channel 970

UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @JoshMooreHL; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Florida roster: Click here

The Kentucky depth chart: Click here

The Florida depth chart: Click here

How Kentucky and Florida match up: Click here

One-minute game preview: Click here

The odds: Florida is favored by 23.5 points

For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com