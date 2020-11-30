Where to watch, how to follow the Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. Kansas

Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between No. 6 Kansas (1-1) and No. 10 Kentucky (1-1) in the State Farm Champions Classic:

Game time is 9:30 p.m. (EST) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse (normal capacity 17,923 but no fans will be allowed for Champions Classic) in Indianapolis.

Television

Network: ESPN

Where to find ESPN:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 28

DISH Network: Channel 140

DirecTV: Channel 206

U-verse: Channel 1602

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here

Satellite radio: XM Channel 199; Sirius Channel 134; Internet Chanel 953 (home stream); XM Channel 190; Sirius Channel 206; Internet Chanel 953 (away stream); XM Channel 80, Sirius Channel 80, Internet Channel 80 (national stream).

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

