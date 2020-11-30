Mark Story
Where to watch, how to follow the Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. Kansas
Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between No. 6 Kansas (1-1) and No. 10 Kentucky (1-1) in the State Farm Champions Classic:
Game time is 9:30 p.m. (EST) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse (normal capacity 17,923 but no fans will be allowed for Champions Classic) in Indianapolis.
Television
Network: ESPN
Where to find ESPN:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 28
DISH Network: Channel 140
DirecTV: Channel 206
U-verse: Channel 1602
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here
Satellite radio: XM Channel 199; Sirius Channel 134; Internet Chanel 953 (home stream); XM Channel 190; Sirius Channel 206; Internet Chanel 953 (away stream); XM Channel 80, Sirius Channel 80, Internet Channel 80 (national stream).
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Kansas roster: Click here
Kentucky vs. Kansas series history: Click here
Learn more about Kansas: Click here
For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
