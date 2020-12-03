Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Where to watch, how to follow Sunday’s UK men’s basketball game vs. Georgia Tech

Game time is 5 p.m. (EST) at State Farm Arena (normal capacity 16,600, but only friends and family of participants will be allowed to attend due to the efforts to contain the coronavirus) in Atlanta.

Game time is 5 p.m. (EST) at State Farm Arena (normal capacity 16,600, but only friends and family of participants will be allowed to attend due to the efforts to contain the coronavirus) in Atlanta.

Television

Network: ESPN

Announcers: TBA

Where to find ESPN:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 28

DISH Network: Channel 140

DirecTV: Channel 206

U-verse: Channel 1602

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1, WLXG-AM 1300

Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here

Satellite radio: XM Channel 84; Sirius Channel 84; Internet Channel 84.

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Georgia Tech roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech series history: Click here

Learn more about Georgia Tech: Click here

The odds: Click here

For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com

