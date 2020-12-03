Mark Story
Where to watch, how to follow Sunday’s UK men’s basketball game vs. Georgia Tech
Where to watch, how to follow Sunday’s men’s basketball game between No. 20 Kentucky (1-2) and Georgia Tech (0-2) in the Holiday Hoopsgiving:
Game time is 5 p.m. (EST) at State Farm Arena (normal capacity 16,600, but only friends and family of participants will be allowed to attend due to the efforts to contain the coronavirus) in Atlanta.
Television
Network: ESPN
Announcers: TBA
Where to find ESPN:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 28
DISH Network: Channel 140
DirecTV: Channel 206
U-verse: Channel 1602
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1, WLXG-AM 1300
Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here
Satellite radio: XM Channel 84; Sirius Channel 84; Internet Channel 84.
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
