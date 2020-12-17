Mark Story
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s UK men’s basketball game vs. North Carolina
Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s men’s basketball game between Kentucky (1-4) and No. 22 North Carolina (4-2) in the CBS Sports Classic:
Game time is 2 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (normal capacity 19,432 but fan attendance for 2020-21 CBS Sports Classic “continues to be evaluated” due to the coronavirus) in Cleveland, Ohio.
Television
Network: CBS
Announcers: Play-by-play, Carter Blackburn; analysis, Bill Raftery
Where to find CBS:
Over the air: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
Spectrum cable: Channel 9 (in Lexington)
DISH Network: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
DirecTV: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
U-verse: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here
Satellite radio: TBA.
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online at CBSSports.com, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
