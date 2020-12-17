Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s UK men’s basketball game vs. North Carolina

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s men’s basketball game between Kentucky (1-4) and No. 22 North Carolina (4-2) in the CBS Sports Classic:

Game time is 2 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (normal capacity 19,432 but fan attendance for 2020-21 CBS Sports Classic “continues to be evaluated” due to the coronavirus) in Cleveland, Ohio.

Television

Network: CBS

Announcers: Play-by-play, Carter Blackburn; analysis, Bill Raftery

Where to find CBS:

Over the air: Channel 27 (in Lexington)

Spectrum cable: Channel 9 (in Lexington)

DISH Network: Channel 27 (in Lexington)

DirecTV: Channel 27 (in Lexington)

U-verse: Channel 27 (in Lexington)

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here

Satellite radio: TBA.

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online at CBSSports.com, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The North Carolina roster: Click here

How Kentucky and North Carolina match up: Click here

Kentucky vs. North Carolina series history: Click here

Learn more about North Carolina: Click here

The odds: Click here

For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com

