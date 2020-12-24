Two ex-Cats are poised to make big noise this season as men’s college hoops coaches

Fast-break points from your vat of figgy pudding:

21. A holly, jolly Christmas. Two former Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball standouts turned D-I head coaches have ample reason to be basking in holiday joy.

20. Mark Pope. The second-year BYU head coach — a contributing front-court player for Rick Pitino at Kentucky in 1994-95 and 1995-96 after transferring from Washington — has the Cougars off to a 9-2 start.





19. A stellar week. Over a seven-day period this month, Pope’s Cougars put an 82-64 beat down on archrival Utah of the Pac-12, then went on the road and handed then-No. 18 San Diego State a 72-62 upset loss.

18. Pope is winning the transfer game. BYU’s top three scorers all began their careers at other universities. Leading scorer Alex Barcello (17.4 ppg), a transfer from Arizona, is shooting a ridiculous 62.8 percent (27-of-43) on three-point shots.

17. Matt Haarms. The 7-foot-3 graduate transfer from Purdue, who Pope and BYU prevailed with in a recruiting battle with Kentucky and John Calipari last offseason, is averaging 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2 blocked shots a game.

BYU big man Matt Haarms (3) celebrated after the Cougars upset San Diego State. A graduate transfer from Purdue that Kentucky tried to woo, the 7-foot-3 Haarms is averaging 10.5 ppg for BYU Coach Mark Pope. Denis Poroy AP

16. Threat to Gonzaga? BYU, which upset Gonzaga last season on the Cougars’ home court, will have two shots at the No. 1 Zags during West Coast Conference regular-season play: On Feb. 6, Pope takes his team to Gonzaga, while the Zags visit BYU on Feb. 27.

15. Travis Ford. The fifth-year Saint Louis University coach — Kentucky’s starting point guard in 1992-93 and 1993-94 after transferring from Missouri — has the Billikens off to a 7-1 start.

14. Two signature wins. On their resume, Ford’s Billikens have an 85-81 victory over LSU of the SEC and an 80-69 win over North Carolina State of the ACC.

Saint Louis forward Hasahn French (11) and guard Javonte Perkins (3) watched head coach Travis Ford congratulate guard Javonte Perkins (3) after the Billikens beat ACC foe North Carolina State 80-69 this month. Laurie Skrivan AP

13. Ford is winning the battle for local talent. The leading scorer for Saint Louis, swingman Javonte Perkins (17.8 ppg), is from the city. So is the pass-first, sophomore point guard Yuri Collins (58 assists vs. only 14 turnovers).

12. Jordan Goodwin. You probably do not know the name but you should. The Saint Louis guard is one of the more remarkable players in men’s college hoops: At 6-3, 200 pounds, Goodwin is averaging a points-rebounds, double-double, 16.9 ppg and 11.1 rpg.

11. Dates to watch. In Atlantic 10 Conference play, Saint Louis will face Dayton at home on Jan. 26 and on the road on Feb. 19. Ford’s crew will play Richmond — victor over both Kentucky and Vanderbilt this season — on the road on Jan. 29 and at home on Feb. 26.

10. Having a blue Christmas. The basketball season is not off to as happy a beginning for the other three ex-UK players who are currently D-I head men.

9. Steve Masiello. For the former Kentucky walk-on guard, his 10th season as coach of the Manhattan Jaspers is off to a 1-3 start.

8. Sean Woods. The point guard for The Unforgettables is off to an 0-4 start to his third season as head coach at Southern University.

7. John Pelphrey. Tennessee Tech has started 0-9 in the second season for the beloved ex-Wildcats forward as Golden Eagles head coach.

Former Kentucky forward John Pelphrey was introduced as the new head men’s basketball coach at Tennessee Tech in a news conference at the school on Friday, April 12, 2019. Thomas Corhern Tennessee Tech University Sports Information

6. Three wise men? The first month of the 2020-21 basketball season has brought mixed results for the three former Kentucky head coaches now leading other programs.

5. Rick Pitino. In Ricky P.’s first year coaching at Iona, the Gaels are 5-3 and have won three straight.

4. Billy Gillispie. In Billy G.’s first year coaching at Tarleton State, the Texans are 2-2. Most notable thing about the Tarleton season so far is the games Gillispie had scheduled that have had to be canceled — at No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Baylor and No. 5 Kansas.

3. Tubby Smith. After High Point fell 86-67 at Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday night, Tubby’s third season coaching at his college alma mater is off to a 2-5 start.

2. A.W. Hamilton. In a classy gesture of respect, the Colonels coach presented Smith with an official EKU sports coat Tuesday night.

Words can’t express how much I admire and respect @CoachTubbySmith he’s been a great friend and mentor! @MattRoanAD and I are honored to present him with an official EKU sports coat. #HallofFameCoach #HallofFamePerson pic.twitter.com/bIdvZocsdL — A.W. Hamilton (@CoachAWHamilton) December 22, 2020

1. The Bailey Brothers Building and Loan. In this holiday season, remember, no man (or woman) is a failure who has friends.

Happy Christmas, all.