Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Vanderbilt

Where to watch and how to follow Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between Kentucky (2-6, 1-0 SEC) and Vanderbilt (4-3, 0-1 SEC):

Game time is 7 p.m. (EST) at Rupp Arena (normal capacity 20,545 but crowds capped at 15 percent, some 3,075, in 2020-21 due to the coronavirus) in downtown Lexington, Ky.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Tom Hart, play-by-play; Jon Sundvold, analysis

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)

DirecTV: Channel 611

UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio network affiliates: Click here

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius Channel 190; Internet Channel 961

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Vanderbilt roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt series history: Click here

Learn more about Vanderbilt: Click here

The odds: Click here

For comprehensive post-game coverage: Kentucky.com