Mark Story
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky basketball game at Florida
Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s men’s basketball game between Kentucky (3-6, 2-0 SEC) and Florida (5-2, 2-1 SEC):
Game time is 5 p.m. (EST) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen J. O’Connell Center (normal seating capacity of 10,133 but capped at around 2,220 fans in 2020-21 due to the coronavirus) on the campus of the University of Florida in Gainesville.
Television
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Play-by-play, Bob Wischusen; analysis, Dick Vitale
Where to find ESPN:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 28
DISH Network: Channel 140
DirecTV: Channel 206
U-verse: Channel 1602
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here
Satellite radio: XM Channel 382, Internet Channel 971
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Florida roster: Click here
Kentucky vs. Florida series history: Click here
Learn more about Florida: Click here
The odds: Click here
For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
Comments