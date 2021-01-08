Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky basketball game at Florida

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s men’s basketball game between Kentucky (3-6, 2-0 SEC) and Florida (5-2, 2-1 SEC):

Game time is 5 p.m. (EST) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen J. O’Connell Center (normal seating capacity of 10,133 but capped at around 2,220 fans in 2020-21 due to the coronavirus) on the campus of the University of Florida in Gainesville.

Television

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Bob Wischusen; analysis, Dick Vitale

Where to find ESPN:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 28

DISH Network: Channel 140

DirecTV: Channel 206

U-verse: Channel 1602

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here

Satellite radio: XM Channel 382, Internet Channel 971

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com