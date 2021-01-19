Where to watch, how to follow Wednesday’s Kentucky basketball game at Georgia

Where to watch, how to follow Wednesday’s men’s basketball game between Kentucky (4-8, 3-2 SEC) and Georgia (8-4, 1-4 SEC):

Game time is 7 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum (normal capacity 10,523 but crowds capped at 17 percent, some 1,638, in 2020-21 due to the coronavirus) on the campus of the University of Georgia in Athens.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Mike Morgan; analyst, Debbie Antonelli.

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)

DirecTV: Channel 611

UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio newtork affiliates: Click here

Satellite radio: XM Channel 380; Sirius Channel TBA; Internet Channel 970

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Georgia roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Georgia series history: Click here

Learn more about Georgia: Click here

The odds: Click here

For comprehensive post-game coverage: Kentucky.com