Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s UK basketball game at No. 9 Alabama
Where to watch and how to follow Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between Kentucky (5-9, 4-3 SEC) and No. 9 Alabama (13-3, 8-0 SEC):
Game time is 7 p.m. (EST) in Coleman Coliseum (normal capacity 15,316 but crowds capped at 15 percent, some 2,297, in 2020-21 due to the coronavirus) on the campus of the University of Alabama.
Television
Network: ESPN
Announcers: TBA
Where to find ESPN:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 28
DISH Network: Channel 140
DirecTV: Channel 206
U-verse: Channel 1602
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here
Satellite radio: XM Channel 382, Sirius Channel TBA, Internet Channel 972
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Alabama roster: Click here
Kentucky vs. Alabama series history: Click here
Kentucky vs. Alabama box score from this season’s first matchup: Click here
Learn more about Alabama: Click here
The odds: Click here
For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
