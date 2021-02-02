Mark Story
Where to watch, how to follow Wednesday’s Kentucky basketball game at No. 18 Missouri
Where to watch and how to follow Wednesday’s men’s SEC basketball game between Kentucky (5-10, 4-4 SEC) and No. 18 Missouri (11-3, 4-3 SEC):
Game time is 7 p.m. (EST) in Mizzou Arena (normal capacity 15,061 but crowds capped at 20 percent, some 3,012, in 2020-21 due to the coronavirus) on the campus of the University of Missouri in Columbia.
Television
Network: ESPN2
Announcers: Karl Ravech, play-by-play; Jimmy Dykes, analysis
Where to find ESPN2:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 27
DISH Network: Channel 143
DirecTV: Channel 209
U-Verse: Channel 606
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here
Satellite radio: XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 137, Internet Channel 962
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Missouri roster: Click here
Kentucky vs. Missouri series history: Click here
Learn more about Missouri: Click here
The odds: Click here
For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
