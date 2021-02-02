Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow Wednesday’s Kentucky basketball game at No. 18 Missouri

Where to watch and how to follow Wednesday’s men’s SEC basketball game between Kentucky (5-10, 4-4 SEC) and No. 18 Missouri (11-3, 4-3 SEC):

Game time is 7 p.m. (EST) in Mizzou Arena (normal capacity 15,061 but crowds capped at 20 percent, some 3,012, in 2020-21 due to the coronavirus) on the campus of the University of Missouri in Columbia.

Television

Network: ESPN2

Announcers: Karl Ravech, play-by-play; Jimmy Dykes, analysis

Where to find ESPN2:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 27

DISH Network: Channel 143

DirecTV: Channel 209

U-Verse: Channel 606

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here

Satellite radio: XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 137, Internet Channel 962

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Missouri roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Missouri series history: Click here

Learn more about Missouri: Click here

The odds: Click here

For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com

