Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Arkansas

Where to watch and how to follow Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between Kentucky (5-12, 4-6 SEC) and Arkansas (14-5, 6-4 SEC):

Game time is 7 p.m. (EST) in Rupp Arena (normal capacity 20,545 but crowds capped at 15 percent, some 3,075, in 2020-21 due to the coronavirus) in downtown Lexington.

Television

Network: ESPN

Announcers: TBA

Where to find ESPN:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 28

DISH Network: Channel 140

DirecTV: Channel 206

U-verse: Channel 1602

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here

Satellite radio: XM Channel 192, Sirius Channel TBA, Internet Channel 963

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Arkansas roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Arkansas series history: Click here

Learn more about Arkansas: Click here

The odds: Click here

For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com