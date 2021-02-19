Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky basketball game at No. 19 Tennessee

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s men’s basketball game between Kentucky (7-13, 6-7 SEC) and No. 19 Tennessee (15-5, 8-5 SEC):

Game time is 1 p.m. (EST) in Thompson-Boling Arena (normal capacity 21,678 but crowds capped at 18 percent, some 3,902, in 2020-21 due to the coronavirus) on the campus of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

Television

Network: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analysis)

Where to find CBS:

Over the air: Channel 27 (in Lexington)

Spectrum cable: Channel 9 (in Lexington)

DISH Network: Channel 27 (in Lexington)

DirecTV: Channel 27 (in Lexington)

U-verse: Channel 27 (in Lexington)

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here

Satellite radio: XM Channel 383 (UK stream), Sirius Channel 108 (UT stream), Internet Channel 973 (UK stream)

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online at CBSSports.com, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Tennessee roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Tennessee series history: Click here

Learn more about Tennessee: Click here

The odds: Click here

For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com