Mark Story
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky basketball game at No. 19 Tennessee
Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s men’s basketball game between Kentucky (7-13, 6-7 SEC) and No. 19 Tennessee (15-5, 8-5 SEC):
Game time is 1 p.m. (EST) in Thompson-Boling Arena (normal capacity 21,678 but crowds capped at 18 percent, some 3,902, in 2020-21 due to the coronavirus) on the campus of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
Television
Network: CBS
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analysis)
Where to find CBS:
Over the air: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
Spectrum cable: Channel 9 (in Lexington)
DISH Network: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
DirecTV: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
U-verse: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here
Satellite radio: XM Channel 383 (UK stream), Sirius Channel 108 (UT stream), Internet Channel 973 (UK stream)
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online at CBSSports.com, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Tennessee roster: Click here
Kentucky vs. Tennessee series history: Click here
Learn more about Tennessee: Click here
The odds: Click here
For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
Comments