Where to watch, how to follow Kentucky’s SEC Tournament opener vs. Mississippi State

Where to watch, how to follow Thursday’s SEC Tournament men’s basketball game between No. 8 seed Kentucky (9-15, 8-9 SEC) and No. 9 seed Mississippi State (14-13, 8-10 SEC):

Game time is noon (EST) at Bridgestone Arena (normal capacity around 18,500 but crowds capped at just under 20 percent, some 3,400, in 2020-21 due to the coronavirus) in Nashville.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: TBA

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)

DirecTV: Channel 611

UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio newtork affiliates: Click here

Satellite radio: TBA

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Mississippi State roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State series history: Click here

Read about this season’s first Kentucky-Mississippi State game: Click here

The odds: Click here

For comprehensive post-game coverage: Kentucky.com