Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow Kentucky’s SEC Tournament opener vs. Mississippi State

Where to watch, how to follow Thursday’s SEC Tournament men’s basketball game between No. 8 seed Kentucky (9-15, 8-9 SEC) and No. 9 seed Mississippi State (14-13, 8-10 SEC):

Game time is noon (EST) at Bridgestone Arena (normal capacity around 18,500 but crowds capped at just under 20 percent, some 3,400, in 2020-21 due to the coronavirus) in Nashville.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: TBA

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)

DirecTV: Channel 611

UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio newtork affiliates: Click here

Satellite radio: TBA

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Mississippi State roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State series history: Click here

Read about this season’s first Kentucky-Mississippi State game: Click here

The odds: Click here

For comprehensive post-game coverage: Kentucky.com

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
Profile Image of Mark Story
Mark Story
Mark Story has worked in the Lexington Herald-Leader sports department since Aug. 27, 1990, and has been a Herald-Leader sports columnist since 2001. I have covered every Kentucky-Louisville football game since 1994, every UK-U of L basketball game but three since 1996-97 and every Kentucky Derby since 1994. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

About Mark Story

Mark Story

@markcstory

I am a native Kentuckian, a graduate of North Hardin High School (Radcliff) and the University of Kentucky. I came to the Herald-Leader in the glamorous position of agate clerk on Aug. 27, 1990. Since that time, I’ve worked as small-college beat reporter, sports enterprise/investigative reporter and, since August, 2001, as a full-time sports columnist.

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service