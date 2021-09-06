Blue Preview: Your one-click guide to Kentucky’s showdown with Missouri

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Kroger Field (capacity 61,000).

TV: SEC Network

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1.

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 81; Sirius Channel 81, Internet Channel 81.

Records: Kentucky (1-0, 0-0 SEC); Missouri (1-0, 0-0 SEC).

Series history: Kentucky leads 7-4 and has won five of the past six.

Last meeting: Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak completed 21 of 30 passes for 201 yards and running back Larry Rountree ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers beat Kentucky 20-10 at Faurot Field on Oct. 24, 2020.

Line: Kentucky is favored by 4.5 points.

The story line

After seeing its five-game win streak vs. SEC East rival Missouri snapped last year in Columbia, Kentucky seeks to reassert its hold over the Tigers in a game that has major ramifications for both programs in both this season and the big picture.

The number to watch

Missouri’s third-down conversion rate. A year ago in beating Kentucky, Mizzou converted 10-of-20 third-down tries and 4-of-5 fourth-down attempts. Last Saturday, Coach Eli Drinkwitz’s Tigers were a horrid 1-of-11 on third down in their season-opening 34-24 victory over Central Michigan. If the UK defense can force a similar level of third-down futility on Missouri, the Wildcats odds of claiming a vital victory rise astronomically.

The big threat

Connor Bazelak. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound redshirt sophomore quarterback established himself in 2020 as one of the SEC’s best young quarterbacks. In Missouri’s victory over UK last season, Bazelak completed 21-of-30 passes for 216 yards and deftly executed a ball-control attack that saw the Tigers possess the football a whopping 43:10 to UK’s 16:50.

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak, center, throws a pass to teammate Tyler Badie, left, in the Tigers’ 34-24 opening win over Central Michigan. Bazelak completed 21-of-31 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns in the win. L.G. Patterson AP

On the spot

The Kentucky defensive line. The Cats got pushed around up front last season by Missouri — as was reflected in Mizzou’s third- and fourth-down conversion rates sited above. For Kentucky to turn the tables Saturday night., the UK defensive front needs to deliver an emphatic rebuttal to last year’s performance.

Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal (4) led the Wildcats with seven tackles, including two tackles for loss and a quarterback sack, in the season-opening victory over ULM. Michael Clubb AP

The mood

Is jacked. New Kentucky quarterback Will Levis energized the Big Blue Nation with aerial fireworks in the season opener vs. outmanned Louisiana Monroe. That only adds to the anticipation for Missouri —arguably, the pivotal game on the 2021 UK football schedule.