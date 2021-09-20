Blue Preview: Your one-click guide to Kentucky’s SEC road opener at South Carolina

When: 7 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250) in Columbia, S.C.

TV: ESPN2 (play-by-play, Brian Custer; analysis, Kelly Stouffer; sideline, Lauren Sisler).

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1.

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 191; Sirius Channel 135; Internet Channel 962.

Records: Kentucky (3-0, 1-0 SEC); South Carolina (2-1, 0-1 SEC).

Series history: South Carolina leads 18-13-1 but Kentucky has won six of the past seven meetings, including two of the past three in Columbia.

Last meeting: Kentucky running back Christopher Rodriguez ran for 139 yards and three touchdowns as UK pasted the Gamecocks 41-18 on Dec. 5, 2020, at Kroger Field.

Line: Kentucky is favored by 4.5 points.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The story line

After turning in a lackluster showing in a far-closer-than-expected 28-23 win over Chattanooga of the FCS, Kentucky will seek to get its mojo back in the rare position for UK of a SEC road favorite.

The number to watch

Kentucky’s turnover margin. The Wildcats have been on the negative side of the turnover ledger in all three of their games. At minus-six for the season, UK is one of the most-turnover-prone teams in the FBS. If the Wildcats are to win SEC road games, the turnover tide must be turned.

Kentucky running back Christopher Rodriguez (24) lost a fumble at the Missouri goal line during UK’s 35-28 win two weeks ago. UK is now minus-6 on the season in turnover margin. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

The big threat

South Carolina running backs. With last year’s Gamecocks rushing star, Kevin Harris, seeking to get back to top form after offseason back surgery, new South Carolina head man Shane Beamer has unleashed a stable of effective backs, led by redshirt senior ZaQuandre White (176 rushing yards, 7.6 yards a carry) and freshman Juju McDowell (113, 4.9). Harris, who ran for 210 yards on 21 carries vs. UK last year, has run for only 55 yards on 23 carries so far this season.

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris (20) ran for 210 yards last year against Kentucky but has run for only 55 yards in two games this season after returning from offseason back surgery. Bryan Woolston AP

On the spot

Will Levis. The Kentucky quarterback turned the ball over three times (two interceptions and a lost fumble) against Chattanooga, a big factor in keeping the Mocs in the game vs. UK. In his first career SEC road start, the Penn State transfer will need to tighten up the ball security.

The mood

Is perplexed. After Kentucky prevailed in a tense, early-season SEC East showdown with Missouri, the Big Blue Nation was stoked. So UK backers were confounded by such a flat effort from the Cats against Chattanooga. For Mark Stoops and troops, an impressive showing at South Carolina would serve to rebuild fan momentum heading into an October filled with marquee SEC opponents.

This story was originally published September 20, 2021 10:36 AM.