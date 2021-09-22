Mark Story
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game at South Carolina
Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s Southeastern Conference football game between Coach Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats (3-0, 1-0 SEC) and Coach Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-1, 0-1 SEC):
Game time is 7 p.m. EDT at Williams-Brice Stadium (capacity 77,559) on the campus of the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
Television
Network: ESPN2
Announcers: Play-by-play, Brian Custer; analysis, Kelly Stouffer; sideline, Lauren Sisler
Where to find ESPN2:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 27
DISH Network: Channel 143
DirecTV: Channel 209
U-Verse: Channel 606
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1
Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here
Satellite Radio: XM Channel 191; Sirius Channel 135; Internet Channel 962
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider
Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @JoshMooreHL; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The South Carolina roster: Click here
The Kentucky depth chart: Click here
The South Carolina depth chart: Click here
How Kentucky and South Carolina match up: Click here
One-minute game preview: Click here
The odds: Kentucky is favored by 5 points
For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
Comments