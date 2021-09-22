Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game at South Carolina

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s Southeastern Conference football game between Coach Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats (3-0, 1-0 SEC) and Coach Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-1, 0-1 SEC):

Game time is 7 p.m. EDT at Williams-Brice Stadium (capacity 77,559) on the campus of the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

Television

Network: ESPN2

Announcers: Play-by-play, Brian Custer; analysis, Kelly Stouffer; sideline, Lauren Sisler

Where to find ESPN2:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 27

DISH Network: Channel 143

DirecTV: Channel 209

U-Verse: Channel 606

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 191; Sirius Channel 135; Internet Channel 962

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel

LEX_210807_UKFB_MM_7339.JPG
Kentucky wide receiver Isaiah Epps (81) caught the first touchdown pass of his college career in UK’s 28-23 victory over Chattanooga last week. Mark Mahan

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider

Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @JoshMooreHL; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The South Carolina roster: Click here

The Kentucky depth chart: Click here

The South Carolina depth chart: Click here

How Kentucky and South Carolina match up: Click here

One-minute game preview: Click here

The odds: Kentucky is favored by 5 points

For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
  Comments  

About Mark Story

Mark Story

@markcstory

I am a native Kentuckian, a graduate of North Hardin High School (Radcliff) and the University of Kentucky. I came to the Herald-Leader in the glamorous position of agate clerk on Aug. 27, 1990. Since that time, I’ve worked as small-college beat reporter, sports enterprise/investigative reporter and, since August, 2001, as a full-time sports columnist.

$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service