Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game at South Carolina

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s Southeastern Conference football game between Coach Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats (3-0, 1-0 SEC) and Coach Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-1, 0-1 SEC):

Game time is 7 p.m. EDT at Williams-Brice Stadium (capacity 77,559) on the campus of the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

Television

Network: ESPN2

Announcers: Play-by-play, Brian Custer; analysis, Kelly Stouffer; sideline, Lauren Sisler

Where to find ESPN2:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 27

DISH Network: Channel 143

DirecTV: Channel 209

U-Verse: Channel 606

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 191; Sirius Channel 135; Internet Channel 962

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel

Kentucky wide receiver Isaiah Epps (81) caught the first touchdown pass of his college career in UK’s 28-23 victory over Chattanooga last week. Mark Mahan

Internet

Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @JoshMooreHL; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

The odds: Kentucky is favored by 5 points

