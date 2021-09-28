Mark Story
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game vs. No. 10 Florida
Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s Southeastern Conference football game between Coach Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 2-0 SEC) and Coach Dan Mullen and the No. 10 Florida Gators (3-1, 1-1 SEC):
Game time is 6 p.m. EDT at Kroger Field (capacity 61,000) on the campus of the University of Kentucky.
Television
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Play-by-play, Bob Wischusen; analysis, Dan Orlovsky; sideline, Kris Budden
Where to find ESPN:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 28
DISH Network: Channel 140
DirecTV: Channel 206
U-verse: Channel 1602
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1
Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here
Satellite Radio: XM Channel 192, Sirius Channel 103, Internet Channel 963
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider
Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @JoshMooreHL; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Florida roster: Click here
The Kentucky depth chart: Click here
The Florida depth chart: Click here
One-minute game preview: Click here
The odds: Florida is favored by 7.5 points
For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
