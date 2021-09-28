Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game vs. No. 10 Florida

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s Southeastern Conference football game between Coach Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 2-0 SEC) and Coach Dan Mullen and the No. 10 Florida Gators (3-1, 1-1 SEC):

Game time is 6 p.m. EDT at Kroger Field (capacity 61,000) on the campus of the University of Kentucky.

Television

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Bob Wischusen; analysis, Dan Orlovsky; sideline, Kris Budden

Where to find ESPN:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 28

DISH Network: Channel 140

DirecTV: Channel 206

U-verse: Channel 1602

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 192, Sirius Channel 103, Internet Channel 963

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider

Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @JoshMooreHL; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Florida roster: Click here

The Kentucky depth chart: Click here

The Florida depth chart: Click here

One-minute game preview: Click here

The odds: Florida is favored by 7.5 points

For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com

