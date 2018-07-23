Shaka Smart gives Darrin Horn a promotion at Texas

Darrin Horn has a new title.

The former Tates Creek High School star and Western Kentucky head coach is now the men’s associate head men’s basketball coach at Texas, Longhorns’ head coach Shaka Smart announced Monday.

“Darrin is an extremely valuable member of our coaching staff,” Smart said in a press release. “He continues to impact our program in a variety of ways, from recruiting to skill development to game planning. I’m grateful to have such a dependable and experienced voice to rely on.”

Horn has been on Smart’s staff for three years in Austin. Texas has gone 20-13, 11-22 and 19-15 in those years, with two NCAA Tournament appearances, including last season.

The 45-year-old Horn helped Tates Creek to the 1991 Boys’ State Tournament finals. He played his college basketball at Western Kentucky and was an assistant at WKU, Morehead State and Marquette before becoming head coach at Western in 2003. The Hilltoppers went 111-48 during Horn’s five years, including a 29-7 mark and a Sweet 16 appearance in 2008.

Horn then left for South Carolina, where he was 60-63 in four seasons. He was 23-41 in the SEC before being fired after the 2011-12 season.

During his time in Austin, Horn has been given credit for the development of centers Mohamed Bamba and Jarrett Allen. Bamba was taken with the No. 6 overall pick by the Orlando Magic in this year’s NBA Draft. Allen was taken No. 22 overall last year by the Brooklyn Nets.