After making its Bahamas basketball beginning a success with a Wednesday night win, Kentucky returns to the court on Thursday to face San Lorenzo de Almagro. SEC Network has the 7 p.m. telecast.

Nick Richards led the way with 19 points as John Calipari’s team opened its four-game exhibition series with a 85-61 win over the Bahamas Select team on Wednesday night.

We’ll have updates and commentary from the SEC Network telecast throughout Thursday night’s contest.











