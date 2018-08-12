Liveblog: Kentucky-Team Toronto basketball

Looking for a four-game sweep of its Big Blue Bahamas exhibition tour, the Kentucky basketball team faces Team Toronto on Sunday at 4 p.m. The SEC Network has the telecast.

Behind PJ Washington’s 20 points and 12 rebounds, UK rolled over Mega Bemax 100-64 on Saturday to run its record to 3-0.

Jerry Tipton is covering the Cats in the Bahamas. Follow him on Twitter at @jerrytipton. My Twitter handle is @johnclayiv. Check back here for updates and commentary.

1H - 15:30: Kentucky leads 7-2 but it has been a slow start for both teams. This, after all, UK’s fourth game in five days. It has shown so far in the pace of play. Ashton Hagans, Tyler Herro and Reid Travis all three were in the starting lineup for John Calipari’s club. There were shot clock issues to start the game.

