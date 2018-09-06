College and NFL picks: Is this the year Kentucky snaps the Florida streak?

We’re moving our Friday feature up to Thursday this week so that we can work some NFL games into our weekly football picks.
Last week, John went 8-2 overall and 6-4 against the spread. Ben finished 4-6 overall, but 5-5 against the spread. And remember, as the coaches say, you make your biggest improvement between weeks one and two.
So here we go with week two:
Kentucky at Florida
7:30 p.m. Saturday on SEC Network
Line: Florida by 14
Ben: Florida 24, Kentucky 13
The Streak lives on for another year — and this could turn into a 60-minute slog on the eyeballs — but two touchdowns is too much to give the Gators.
Against the spread pick: Kentucky
John: Florida 31, Kentucky 21
As the late, great Gainesville native Tom Petty once said, “The waiting is the hardest part.” The visiting Cats will have to wait another year to snap the streak. A win in The Swamp is too much to ask.
Against the spread: Kentucky
Georgia at South Carolina
3:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS
Line: Georgia by 10
Ben: Georgia 28, South Carolina 17
Gamecocks stick around just enough to keep things interesting for most of this one, but Georgia (11-4 against the spread last season) gets its SEC title defense started right.
Against the spread pick: Georgia
John: Georgia 14, South Carolina 10
This is a huge game for South Carolina if indeed Will Muschamp has the Gamecocks on track to win the East Division title. Can’t see it happening, though. Look for a defensive struggle with the Bulldogs prevailing.
Against the spread pick: South Carolina
Mississippi State at Kansas State
Noon Saturday on ESPN
Line: Mississippi State by 9.5
Ben: Mississippi State 38, Kansas State 20
K-State needed two fourth-quarter TDs to overcome a 12-point deficit against South Dakota last week. Mississippi State is much better than South Dakota.
Against the spread pick: Mississippi State
John: Kansas State 24, Mississippi State 21
Kansas State suffered from a case of first-game jitters before pulling out that win over South Dakota last Saturday. The Wildcats will be ready for Mississippi State. So will the home crowd in Manhattan.
Against the spread pick: Kansas State
UCLA at Oklahoma
1 p.m. Saturday on Fox
Line: Oklahoma by 30
Ben: Oklahoma 44, UCLA 21
The Bruins laid an egg in a home loss to Cincinnati, sure, but 30 points is an awful lot to give up. Oklahoma rolls, but keeps plenty left in the tank for the Big 12 opener next week.
Against the spread pick: UCLA
John: Oklahoma 56, UCLA 14
Cincinnati spoiled Chip Kelly’s return to college football last week, beating the Bruins in Los Angeles. Losing his starting quarterback to injury didn’t help Kelly’s heroes either. Look for a bloodbath.
Against the spread pick: Oklahoma
Clemson at Texas A&M
7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN
Line: Clemson by 12.5
Ben: Clemson 34, Texas A&M 17
New A&M coach Jimbo Fisher knows Clemson well. He’s lost to them three straight years. This will make it four, and it won’t be close.
Against the spread pick: Clemson
John: Clemson 30, Texas A&M 20
Jimbo, you remember Dabo. Clemson will win but something tells me Jimbo Fisher’s familiarity with the Tigers will help the Aggies keep it closer than expected.
Against the spread pick: Texas A&M.
USC at Stanford
8:30 p.m. Saturday on Fox
Line: Stanford by 4.5
Ben: Stanford 30, USC 21
The Cardinal lost twice to USC last season, and they’ll be successful in avenging those defeats here. Bryce Love gets on track after 18 carries for just 29 yards in Week 1.
Against the spread pick: Stanford
John: Stanford 17, USC 10
San Diego State put 122 people — or so it seemed — in the box to stop Stanford’s Bryce Love last week. Not sure Southern Cal’s true freshman quarterback is ready for such an early test.
Against the spread pick: Stanford
Penn State at Pittsburgh
8 p.m. Saturday on ABC
Line: Penn State by 9
Ben: Penn State 37, Pittsburgh 26
The Nittany Lions needed OT to beat Appy State last week. Not good. That one serves as a wake-up call. Pitt is 6-15 against the spread in home games under Pat Narduzzi.
Against the spread pick: Penn State
John: Penn State 20, Pittsburgh 17
Is Penn State overrated or was last week’s scare against Appalachian State just an opening-week aberration. Remember, Pitt upset Miami at the end of last season.
Against the spread pick: Pittsburgh
Atlanta at Philadelphia
Thursday at 8:20 p.m. on NBC
Philadelphia by 2
Ben: Atlanta 24, Philadelphia 20
Eagles have a good shot at defending their Super Bowl crown, but their best football will come later in the season (when Carson Wentz is back and healthy).
Against the spread pick: Atlanta
John: Atlanta 23, Philadelphia 14
The Eagles were awful in the preseason, not that the preseason matters. The Falcons are plenty of people’s pick to make it to the Super Bowl — in Atlanta.
Against the spread pick: Atlanta
Cincinnati at Indianapolis
Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS
Indianapolis by 2.5
Ben: Cincinnati 27, Indianapolis 24
The Bengals won’t be as bad this season as many expect, and the Colts could struggle in Andrew Luck’s first real game in more than 20 months.
Against the spread pick: Cincinnati
John: Cincinnati 28, Indianapolis 14
Absolutely, positively no one is talking this preseason about the Bengals, which might be just the way Marvin Lewis likes it.
Against the spread pick: Cincinnati
Chicago at Green Bay
Sunday at 8:20 p.m. on NBC
Green Bay by 8.5
Ben: Green Bay 34, Chicago 20
Not expecting much from the Packers’ D in 2018, but it should be good enough for Green Bay to win this one comfortably. (It doesn’t hurt when you have Aaron Rodgers).
Against the spread pick: Green Bay
John: Green Bay 24, Chicago 14
The addition of Khalil Mack makes the Bears better but it’s unrealistic to think the star defensive end can make this much of a difference this quickly.
Against the spread pick: Green Bay
Comments