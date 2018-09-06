Podcasts: A trio of Kentucky-Florida football previews

Recorded three different podcasts this week leading up to Saturday’s Kentucky-Florida football game in Gainesville. It’s a 7:30 p.m. start on the SEC Network.

First, I talked with my colleague and fellow Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story. We reviewed UK’s win over Central Michigan, talked about Kentucky’s 31-game losing streak to Florida and looked ahead to Saturday’s matchup in the Swamp.

Next, I talked with Chris Harry of floridagators.com. Chris gave a scouting report on the Gators under new coach Dan Mullen, who had an 8-1 record against UK as the head coach at Mississippi State.





Last, but not least, I talked with Herald-Leader football beat writer Jennifer Smith about Kentucky’s preparations for the trip to Gainesville. We also talked about how the Swamp compared to other SEC venues.

You can subscribe to the Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and Apple podcasts.