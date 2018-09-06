Mark Stoops hopes to achieve Kentucky’s first win over Florida since 1986 when the Cats travel to Gainesville on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Podcasts: A trio of Kentucky-Florida football previews

By John Clay

September 06, 2018 10:17 PM

Recorded three different podcasts this week leading up to Saturday’s Kentucky-Florida football game in Gainesville. It’s a 7:30 p.m. start on the SEC Network.

First, I talked with my colleague and fellow Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story. We reviewed UK’s win over Central Michigan, talked about Kentucky’s 31-game losing streak to Florida and looked ahead to Saturday’s matchup in the Swamp.

 

 Next, I talked with Chris Harry of floridagators.com. Chris gave a scouting report on the Gators under new coach Dan Mullen, who had an 8-1 record against UK as the head coach at Mississippi State.

 

Last, but not least, I talked with Herald-Leader football beat writer Jennifer Smith about Kentucky’s preparations for the trip to Gainesville. We also talked about how the Swamp compared to other SEC venues.

 

