Kentucky cornerback Derrick Baity Jr., a Florida native, carried a flag on the field following the win over the Gators.
Kentucky football podcast: Reviewing the win over Florida

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

September 10, 2018 09:43 AM

For the first time since 1986, Kentucky defeated Florida in football, the Cats knocking off the Gators 27-16 in Gainesville on Saturday night.

Jennifer Smith and I were both on hand at Florida Field reporting on the victory. For a podcast, we discussed our impressions of the win, the significance of the win and what went into snapping that 31-game losing streak to Florida. We also talked about what the triumph will do for the season and the program.

