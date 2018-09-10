Kentucky football podcast: Reviewing the win over Florida

For the first time since 1986, Kentucky defeated Florida in football, the Cats knocking off the Gators 27-16 in Gainesville on Saturday night.
Jennifer Smith and I were both on hand at Florida Field reporting on the victory. For a podcast, we discussed our impressions of the win, the significance of the win and what went into snapping that 31-game losing streak to Florida. We also talked about what the triumph will do for the season and the program.
You can subscribe to the Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and Apple podcasts.
Comments