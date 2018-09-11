Kentucky football podcast: Murray State scouting report

Guarding against a letdown after last Saturday’s streak-smashing win at Florida, Kentucky football plays host to in-state FCS foe Murray State on Saturday at Kroger Field. It’s a noon start on the SEC Network alternate channel.

To get a scouting report on the Racers, I talked with Neal Bradley, the play-by-play voice for Murray State football and basketball. Neal talked about how the school is investing more money in football. He also talked about head coach Mitch Stewart, who played for and coached under former UK assistant Chris Hatcher. And Bradley praised the arm strength of Murray quarterback Drew Anderson, a grad transfer from Buffalo.

