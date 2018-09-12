Eddie Gran tries to find right word to describe Benny Snell

By
Up Next
By
Benny Snell’s 14 games of 100 or more rushing yards

September 12, 2018 10:55 AM

When Kentucky running back Benny Snell rushed for 175 yards on 27 carries in UK’s win at Florida last Saturday, it was the 14th game the junior has topped the 100-yard mark in his college career.

Here is a chart of those 14 games.

DateOpponentAttYardsTD
9/17/16New Mexico St171364
10/22/16Miss State191281
10/29/16@Missouri381922
11/5/16Georgia211142
11/19/16Austin Peay141522
9/9/17E Kentucky191031
9/16/17@S Carolina321022
10/7/17Missouri201172
10/28/17Tennessee271803
11/4/17Ole Miss281763
11/11/17@Vandy171160
11/25/17Louisville292112
9/1/18C. Michigan201252
9/8/18@Florida271750

As the Herald-Leader’s Josh Moore reported, Pro Football Focus now has Snell listed on its first Heisman Watch of the college season. Given that Snell is the first UK back in program history to rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons, plus the fact he’s rushed for 100 or more yards in each of his first two 2018 games, he deserves to be on that list.

Last month, the H-L’s Jennifer Smith wrote about what makes Snell tick.

Snell is currently fourth in the nation in rushing, averaging 155.0 yards per game. He trails only Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor (199.0), San Diego State’s Juwan Washington (157.0) and Ole Miss’s Scottie Phillips (155.5).

