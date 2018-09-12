Benny Snell’s 14 games of 100 or more rushing yards

When Kentucky running back Benny Snell rushed for 175 yards on 27 carries in UK’s win at Florida last Saturday, it was the 14th game the junior has topped the 100-yard mark in his college career.
Here is a chart of those 14 games.
As the Herald-Leader’s Josh Moore reported, Pro Football Focus now has Snell listed on its first Heisman Watch of the college season. Given that Snell is the first UK back in program history to rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons, plus the fact he’s rushed for 100 or more yards in each of his first two 2018 games, he deserves to be on that list.
Last month, the H-L’s Jennifer Smith wrote about what makes Snell tick.
Snell is currently fourth in the nation in rushing, averaging 155.0 yards per game. He trails only Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor (199.0), San Diego State’s Juwan Washington (157.0) and Ole Miss’s Scottie Phillips (155.5).
