Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson talks about the reaction of the Big Blue Nation to UK’s 27-16 win at Florida which snapped a 31-game losing streak against the Gators.
By
Kentucky football makes huge forward move in CBS rankings

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

September 12, 2018 01:58 PM

Snapping that 31-game losing streak to Florida on Saturday has earned Kentucky football plenty of national attention. And more respect.

Based on the 27-16 win over the Gators, CBS Sports catapulted the Cats up 41 spots in its college football rankings. That was the biggest move for any team in the Week 2 rankings.

Chip Patterson of CBS Sports wrote:

Kentucky (+41): Prior to beating Florida in The Swamp on Saturday night, Kentucky was ranked No. 72 in our comprehensive rakings after all 129 FBS teams. After the streak-snapping win, the Wildcats surged up to No. 31.”

UK topped other big movers such as Arizona State (+28) and Colorado (+16). Arizona State defeated Michigan State 16-13 on Saturday. Colorado spoiled Scott Frost’s debut as Nebraska head coach by beating the Cornhuskers 33-28.

The loss to Kentucky dropped Florida 30 spots in the CBS Sports rankings. The Gators nosedived from No. 23 to No. 53 after falling to 1-1 on the season under first-year coach Dan Mullen.

Kentucky plays host to Ohio Valley Conference member Murray State on Saturday at Kroger Field. It’s a noon start on the SEC Network alternate channel. Murray State is 0-2 on the season.

Here is how CBS ranked SEC teams:

  • 1-Alabama

  • 4-Georgia

  • 5-Auburn

  • 13-Mississippi State

  • 16-LSU

  • 24-Texas A&M

  • 31-Kentucky

  • 32-Missouri

  • 38-South Carolina

  • 42-Ole Miss

  • 46-Vanderbilt

  • 53-Florida

  • 89-Tennessee

  • 91-Arkansas

