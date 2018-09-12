Kentucky football makes huge forward move in CBS rankings

Snapping that 31-game losing streak to Florida on Saturday has earned Kentucky football plenty of national attention. And more respect.

Based on the 27-16 win over the Gators, CBS Sports catapulted the Cats up 41 spots in its college football rankings. That was the biggest move for any team in the Week 2 rankings.

Chip Patterson of CBS Sports wrote:

“Kentucky (+41): Prior to beating Florida in The Swamp on Saturday night, Kentucky was ranked No. 72 in our comprehensive rakings after all 129 FBS teams. After the streak-snapping win, the Wildcats surged up to No. 31.”

UK topped other big movers such as Arizona State (+28) and Colorado (+16). Arizona State defeated Michigan State 16-13 on Saturday. Colorado spoiled Scott Frost’s debut as Nebraska head coach by beating the Cornhuskers 33-28.

The loss to Kentucky dropped Florida 30 spots in the CBS Sports rankings. The Gators nosedived from No. 23 to No. 53 after falling to 1-1 on the season under first-year coach Dan Mullen.

Kentucky plays host to Ohio Valley Conference member Murray State on Saturday at Kroger Field. It’s a noon start on the SEC Network alternate channel. Murray State is 0-2 on the season.

Here is how CBS ranked SEC teams: