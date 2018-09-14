Podcast: A peek behind the scenes with Kentucky football

Susan Lax is Kentucky’s Director of Athletics Communications and Public Relations. Among her job responsibilities is being the primary media contact for Kentucky football. She’s also from Murray. And Kentucky football meets Murray State on Saturday for a noon game at Kroger Field.

So for a podcast, I talked with Susan this week about growing up in Murray, going to grad school at Murray State, her UK career and what she does behind the scenes for UK football. Susan was also the primary contact for UK women’s basketball for 18 years. We talk about that, as well. Give it a listen.

I also talked with my colleague Jennifer Smith, the Herald-Leader’s UK football beat writer, about the Cats’ preparations for the Racers. We talked UK’s first down efficiency, the team’s new-found reputation for physicality and the prospects of a letdown after last week’s win over Florida.

