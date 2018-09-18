Kentucky football podcast: Battle of the quarterbacks

It’ll be a matchup of the dual-threat quarterbacks when Nick Fitzgerald and Mississippi State pay a visit to Terry Wilson and Kentucky on Saturday night at Kroger Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

I talked with fellow Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story about that matchup, plus other issues heading into Saturday’s key SEC game between undefeated teams. We talked physical play, turnovers, attendance and what the Cats must do to upset the 14th-ranked Bulldogs.

