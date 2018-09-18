Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Terry Wilson (3) passed the ball over Murray State Racers defenders during their game Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington. UK’s first two home games have drawn less than 50,000 each. The Wildcats play host to No. 14-ranked Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Sidelines with John Clay

Kentucky football podcast: Battle of the quarterbacks

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

September 18, 2018 04:43 PM

It’ll be a matchup of the dual-threat quarterbacks when Nick Fitzgerald and Mississippi State pay a visit to Terry Wilson and Kentucky on Saturday night at Kroger Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

I talked with fellow Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story about that matchup, plus other issues heading into Saturday’s key SEC game between undefeated teams. We talked physical play, turnovers, attendance and what the Cats must do to upset the 14th-ranked Bulldogs.

You can find Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and Apple Podcasts. Leave us a review.

Kentucky-Mississippi State last 10 meetings

DateSiteUKMSUDecUK record
11/1/08Starkville1413W6-3
10/31/09Lexington2431L4-4
10/30/10Starkville1724L4-5
10/29/11Lexington1628L3-5
10/6/12Lexington1427L1-5
10/24/13Starkville2228L1-6
10/25/14Lexington3145L5-3
10/24/15Starkville1642L4-3
10/22/16Lexington4038W4-3
10/21/17Starkville745L5-2

