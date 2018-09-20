Podcast: Mississippi State scouting report for Kentucky game

For a scouting report on the 14th-ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs heading into Saturday night’s game against Kentucky, I talked with Tyler Horka, MSU beat writer for the Clarion-Ledger in Jackson.

Tyler talked about Mississippi State’s offense under new coach Joe Moorhead, its stout defense led by Jeff Simmons and Montez Sweat, and how the Bulldogs have played in their first three games. A graduate of the University of Texas, Tyler also talked about living in Mississippi and his impressions of Starkville.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

You can subscribe to the Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and Apple podcasts. Leave us a review on Apple podcasts. Tell your friends. We appreciate everyone who has been checking out our podcasts.

Both teams are 3-0. Kentucky opened with a 35-20 win over Central Michigan. The Cats then snapped a 31-year losing streak to Florida by beating the Gators 27-16 in Gainesville. Last Saturday, the Cats took care of business against Murray State, winning 48-10.

As for Mississippi State, the Bulldogs romped 63-6 over Stephen F. Austin in their opener. They won 31-10 at Kansas State on Sept. 8, then handled Louisiana 56-10 last Saturday in Starkville. Saturday night will be their SEC opener.

Kentucky trailed 17-7 at the half in last year’s game in Starkville, but the Cats were outscored 28-0 in the second half in what was a 45-7 MSU rout. State scored 10 points in the final 3:14 of the first half, including a 40-yard touchdown run by quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, and carried the momentum from there.

SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talks about the Mississippi State defense, which features a pair of star defensive linemen in Jeffrey Simmons and Montez Sweat. UK plays Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kroger Field.

Fitzgerald suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the Bulldogs’ loss to Ole Miss in the traditional Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving weekend last year. He was suspended for the first game this season, but has returned to play well the past two weeks. He’s rushed for 266 yards on 34 carries for a 7.8-yards-per-carry average. He’s completed 25 of 48 passes for 397 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.

Moorhead has an excellent backup in Keytaon Thompson, who has completed 15 of 34 passes for 397 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. Thompson rushed for 147 yards on 27 carries in Mississippi State’s 31-27 win over Louisville in last season’s TaxSlayer Bowl.

Another interesting twist, which Tyler addressed on the podcast, is Moorhead’s handling of Aeris Williams, who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season. The new coach did not like Williams’ practice habits, so declined to use him against Kansas State. Meanwhile, Kylin Hill filled in and rushed for 211 yards on 17 carries.

Remember, you can now get a sports-only digital subscription to the Lexington Herald-Leader. Get all our UK coverage, high school coverage, features, columns, etc. by paying just $30 for one year.

A new offer from the Herald-Leader: For only $2.50 a month, you can now unlock access to every sports story the Herald-Leader publishes. No monthly limits. Sign up right here, right now. #ReadLocal @KentuckySports @HeraldLeader https://t.co/p4l67Hz8ze pic.twitter.com/Ca4bcaXxIr — Herald-Leader Sports (@KentuckySports) September 13, 2018

SEC football standings