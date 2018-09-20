Kentucky’s Drake Jackson knows Mississippi State’s Jeff Simmons

After practice on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, Kentucky football center Drake Jackson talks about Mississippi State’s star defensive lineman Jeff Simmons. The two have known each other since high school. UK plays Mississippi State on Sept. 22, 2018.
By
Up Next
After practice on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, Kentucky football center Drake Jackson talks about Mississippi State’s star defensive lineman Jeff Simmons. The two have known each other since high school. UK plays Mississippi State on Sept. 22, 2018.
By
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

When is last time Kentucky football beat two ranked teams in same season?

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

September 20, 2018 02:32 PM

If Kentucky can knock off 14th-ranked Mississippi State on Saturday night at Kroger Field, it would snap another negative streak in the program’s history.

As we all know, the Cats (finally) defeated Florida 27-16 on Sept. 8 in Gainesville, not only ending that nightmare of a 31-game losing streak against the Gators, but also accomplishing a win over a ranked team. Florida was 25th in the AP college football poll that week.

If UK can beat Mississippi State, it would be the first time the Cats would have beaten two ranked teams in the same season since 2007. Rich Brooks’ team beat No. 9 Louisville 40-34 in the season opener, and then famously No. 1 LSU 40-34 in overtime.

A win over Mississippi State would also be the first time Kentucky has won back-to-back games against ranked teams since 1977. Behind Derrick Ramsey and Art Still, that 10-1 team beat No. 17 West Virginia 28-13, No. 4 Penn State 24-20 at State College and No. 16 LSU 33-13 in Baton Rouge.

After that special season, UK dropped 20 straight games against ranked teams before it finally beat No. 11 Georgia 16-10 in 1988. Jerry Caliborne was the Kentucky coach that season. That was one of only two ranked teams Caliborne beat while UK’s coach from 1982 through 1989.

Here are the records of UK coaches against ranked teams since 1946:

  • Bear Bryant 9-10-2
  • Blanton Collier 5-18-1
  • Charlie Bradshaw 4-8
  • John Ray 2-16
  • Fran Curci 9-19-1
  • Jerry Claiborne 2-22
  • Bill Curry 2-20
  • Hal Mumme 3-15
  • Guy Morriss 1-7
  • Rich Brooks 2-25
  • Joker Phillips 1-12
  • Mark Stoops 3-12

Under Stoops, UK is 3-4 in its last seven games against ranked teams with wins over No. 25 Missouri 21-13 in 2015; over No. 11 Louisville 41-38 in 2016; over No. 25 at Florida 27-16 this season. (See chart below.)

Read More

Kentucky has lost six straight to Mississippi State when the Bulldogs are ranked.

  • Lost 37-36 to No. 4 Mississippi State in 1992
  • Lost 23-22 at No. 8 Mississippi State in 1999
  • Lost 35-17 to No. 8 Mississippi State in 2000
  • Lost 24-17 at No. 21 Mississippi State in 2010
  • Lost 27-14 to No. 20 Mississippi State in 2012
  • Lost 45-31 to No. 1 Mississippi State in 2014

Kentucky against ranked teams under Mark Stoops

DateRankOpponentUKOppDec
9/18/201825@Florida2716W
12/29/201721vsNorthwestern2324L
11/18/20177@Georgia1342L
9/23/201720Florida2728L
12/29/201611@Louisville4138W
10/1/20161@Alabama634L
9/26/201525Missouri2113W
11/29/201424@Louisville4044L
11/8/201417Georgia3163L
10/25/20141Miss State3145L
11/9/20139Missouri1748L
10/12/20131Alabama748L
10/5/201313@S Carolina2835L
9/28/201320Florida724L
9/14/20137Louisville1327L


Check out my podcast with Tyler Horka of the Clarion-Leder, who gives a scouting report on Mississippi State.




  Comments  