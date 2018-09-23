Podcast: Reviewing Kentucky’s fast start and win over Mississippi State

Talk about a fast start. Kentucky football is 4-0 overall, 2-0 in the SEC, with wins over two ranked teams. And now the Cats are ranked themselves, debuting at No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday.

I talked with my fellow Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story about UK’s impressive 28-7 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday. We tried to put into context the stellar performance by the Kentucky defense. We talked about the effect the crowd at Kroger Field had on the game. We discussed the cast of stars, including Benny Snell, Terry Wilson, Dorian Baker, C.J. Conrad and the unblockable Josh Allen.

We also peeked ahead to Saturday’s matchup with South Carolina, who is coming off a 37-14 thumping of Vanderbilt and has a four-game losing streak to UK it will be trying to snap.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

You can subscribe to the Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and Apple podcasts. Leave us a review on Apple podcasts. Tell your friends. We appreciate everyone who has been checking out our podcasts.