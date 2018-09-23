What did Mark Stoops think of the Kroger Field crowd on Saturday?

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops credits the crowd after his teams 28-7 win over Mississippi State at Kroger Field on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
By
Up Next
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops credits the crowd after his teams 28-7 win over Mississippi State at Kroger Field on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
By
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

Podcast: Reviewing Kentucky’s fast start and win over Mississippi State

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

September 23, 2018 09:30 PM

Talk about a fast start. Kentucky football is 4-0 overall, 2-0 in the SEC, with wins over two ranked teams. And now the Cats are ranked themselves, debuting at No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday.

I talked with my fellow Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story about UK’s impressive 28-7 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday. We tried to put into context the stellar performance by the Kentucky defense. We talked about the effect the crowd at Kroger Field had on the game. We discussed the cast of stars, including Benny Snell, Terry Wilson, Dorian Baker, C.J. Conrad and the unblockable Josh Allen.

We also peeked ahead to Saturday’s matchup with South Carolina, who is coming off a 37-14 thumping of Vanderbilt and has a four-game losing streak to UK it will be trying to snap.

 

You can subscribe to the Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and Apple podcasts. Leave us a review on Apple podcasts. Tell your friends. We appreciate everyone who has been checking out our podcasts.

 

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader

  Comments  