Podcast: South Carolina scouting report for Kentucky game

Popping into the AP Top 25 for the first time in over a decade, Kentucky takes on South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Kroger Field. The SEC Network has the telecast.

I talked with Josh Kendall of The State newspaper in Columbia to get a scouting report on the Gamecocks. Josh talked about South Carolina’s preseason expectations, its loss to Georgia and win over Vanderbilt. He examines the strengths and weaknesses of Will Muschamp’s offense and defense as the Gamecocks are 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the SEC. He also talked about the Gamecocks’ four-game losing streak to the Cats.

Kentucky-South Carolina last 10 meetings