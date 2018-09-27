South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (No. 19) will be the most proficient passer Kentucky has faced in 2018.
Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Podcast: South Carolina scouting report for Kentucky game

By John Clay

September 27, 2018 01:56 PM

Popping into the AP Top 25 for the first time in over a decade, Kentucky takes on South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Kroger Field. The SEC Network has the telecast.

I talked with Josh Kendall of The State newspaper in Columbia to get a scouting report on the Gamecocks. Josh talked about South Carolina’s preseason expectations, its loss to Georgia and win over Vanderbilt. He examines the strengths and weaknesses of Will Muschamp’s offense and defense as the Gamecocks are 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the SEC. He also talked about the Gamecocks’ four-game losing streak to the Cats.

Kentucky-South Carolina last 10 meetings

DateSiteUKSCDec
10/11/08Lexington1724L
10/10/09Columbia2628L
10/16/10Lexington3128W
10/8/11Columbia354L
9/29/12Lexington1738L
10/5/13Columbia2835L
10/4/14Lexington4538W
9/12/15Columbia2622W
9/24/16Lexington1710W
9/16/17Columbia2313W

